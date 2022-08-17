The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily blocked the state's six-week abortion ban from being enforced, granting a request from state abortion providers for a temporary injunction while their challenge to the law continues.

South Carolina's law, ​S.1, ​had been in effect since June 27, ​when a judge lifted a federal court's hold on the ban ​the week after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

CNN's Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.