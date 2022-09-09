The South Carolina Republican-led Senate was unable to pass a bill Thursday that sought to ban nearly all abortions at every stage of pregnancy without exceptions for rape and incest, instead choosing to amend the state's already restrictive abortion law, after a handful of GOP senators joined with Democrats to block the bill.

The failure of the near-total abortion ban spoke to the divide among South Carolina Republicans -- and the chasm among Republicans in general -- over whether abortion restrictions should include exceptions for pregnancies that were the result of a rape or incest.

CNN's Dianne Gallagher contributed to this report.

