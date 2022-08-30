The South Carolina House of Representatives on Tuesday advanced legislation that would ban nearly all abortion at every stage of pregnancy, after adding a last-minute amendment that includes exceptions for some cases of rape and incest.

The amendment, which adds an exception for rape and incest up to 12 weeks after conception and requires reporting to law enforcement, was adopted by voice vote in a hasty reconsideration of the original bill, which had just been rejected by the House.

