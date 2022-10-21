Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Thursday said having four women on the Supreme Court -- the first time the high court has had so many female justices -- has had an impact on the "quality of the conversation."

The increased share of women on the bench makes the conversation less adversarial and more collegial, she added.

