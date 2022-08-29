Republicans across the country are trying to shift or paper over their more conservative positions on abortion, signaling some of the party's nominees believe they need to moderate those positions as they pivot from primaries to the general election.

Their evolving rhetoric comes two months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that has since motivated Democrats, independents and even some voters who lean Republican. Following the ruling, voters in Kansas overwhelmingly decided to keep abortion protections in their state's constitution and a few weeks later, a House candidate in upstate New York won a special election in a competitive district by making abortion the top issue of his campaign.

