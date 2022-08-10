Some Justice Department officials believe the department should provide a public statement about the unprecedented search of former President Donald Trump's home and club in Florida, a view that so far hasn't changed the silence from the top.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has tightly limited the Justice Department's public statements about investigations, particularly the sprawling January 6 criminal probe and especially anything having to do with the former president.

CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz contributed to this report.

(0) comments

