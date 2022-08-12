'So grateful to be here tonight': John Fetterman returns to campaign trail after suffering stroke in May

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman returned to the campaign trail on August 12.

 

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman returned to the campaign trail Friday night at a packed rally in Erie, three months after suffering a stroke that made him less visible in the state but hasn't appeared to dull his momentum.

"Three months ago, my life could have ended but I'm so grateful to be here tonight as well," Fetterman said, thanking the crowd and his wife, Gisele, for their support.

