Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan said Sunday the Democratic Party needs "new blood" in Washington, but emphasized her support for President Joe Biden if he decides to run for reelection.

"He's the sitting President. If he decides to run again, I'm going to support him, the party will support him," Slotkin, who faces a competitive reelection in November, said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

