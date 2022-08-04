As Democrats scramble to clinch a deal on their tax and climate package, a last-minute demand is coming from key vote Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona: $5 billion to help the Southwest deal with its multi-year drought.

Sen. Brian Schatz, a Democrat from Hawaii, confirmed to CNN that Sinema is seeking $5 billion worth of drought resilience funding. Sen. Alex Padilla, a California Democrat, said he's "aware of the request."

CNN's Manu Raju contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.