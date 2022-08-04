Sen. Brian Schatz, a Democrat from Hawaii, confirmed to CNN that Sinema is seeking $5 billion worth of drought resilience funding. Sen. Alex Padilla, a California Democrat, said he's "aware of the request."
"I'm looking forward to details, I do welcome the additional resources for drought resilience," Padilla told CNN.
The source told CNN they believe Democratic leaders will accommodate Sinema's concerns, as well as her request to drop a $14 billion carried interest tax provision from the bill.
Sinema's office did not respond to CNN's questions about the drought request.
More funding for drought resilience was also written into the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which Biden signed in November and Sinema played a key role in crafting. The bipartisan bill included $8.3 billion for water infrastructure programs and $1.4 billion for ecosystem restoration and resilience.
Still, Padilla and other senators from Western states told CNN that the years-long drought is a paramount concern.
Around 90% of Arizona was in some level of drought as of Thursday, according to the US Drought Monitor. And exceptional drought, the monitor's most dire category, has also spread across parts of California, Nevada and Utah.
Sinema's request also comes as the US Bureau of Reclamation prepares its August report on the state of Lake Mead — which has continued its precipitous decline this year — and the Colorado River. CNN has reported that more water cuts are likely for the Southwest, given recent projections.
"Things are terrible with drought in Colorado and the Colorado River Basin," Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado told CNN. "There's half the water in the Colorado River that we need. This is a profoundly difficult time for the people that I represent."
Bennet said he "cannot vote for a bill unless it improves the condition of the Colorado River in Colorado and in the upper basin," and called for lawmakers to focus on long-term and lasting fixes, though he didn't say exactly what was needed.
"I hope we can get to a solution, but it's going to have to be a real solution -- not these short-term temporary solutions that have spent lots of money but not seen any result from the point of view of the river basin," Bennet said.
Padilla, who represents California, said drought conditions are "very bad" there.
"There's a sustained drought, it's very concerning both from a water supply standpoint and of course wildfires," Padilla said. "Drought, extreme heat, and windy conditions; it's a dangerous recipe."
