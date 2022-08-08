Susie Wiles was searching for her next act when Donald Trump came knocking last spring.

Plotting a comeback after his supporters violently stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, was proving to be tougher than the former President had anticipated, and he needed someone to whip his disorderly political operation into shape. Surrounded by advisers who he suspected had only stuck around to make money, Trump began asking close friends who else could be trusted to take on the unenviable task.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.