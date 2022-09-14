Voting in the 2022 midterm primaries is over. The countdown to Election Day is on. And after a year of factional clashes within both parties, Democrats and Republicans are now focused on each other -- and scores of hotly contested races up and down the ballot that could reshape the American political landscape.

Republicans are determined to put the brakes on President Joe Biden's agenda by taking control of the House, where Democrats hold a slim majority, and the Senate, which could turn on any of at least 10 competitive races in a body currently split 50-50.

