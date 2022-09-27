Medicare beneficiaries will see their Part B premiums decrease in 2023, the first time in more than a decade that the tab will be lower than the year before, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Tuesday.

President Joe Biden is set to highlight the drop in premiums at an afternoon event in the Rose Garden on Tuesday, touting Democrats' work to "protect and strengthen Medicare and lower health care costs for seniors," a White House official said.

