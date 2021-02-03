Senate power-sharing agreement reached, Schumer announces, allowing Democrats to take control of committees

A deal has been reached in the Senate in principle on a power-sharing agreement that had precluded Democrats from taking control of the committees, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Wednesday morning.

"I am happy to report this morning that the leadership of both parties have finalized the organizing resolution for the Senate," Schumer said on the Senate floor. "We will pass the resolution through the Senate today, which means that committees can promptly set up and get to work with Democrats holding the gavels."

Democrats took control of the Senate in January after winning a pair of US Senate seats in Georgia and the White House. However, a stalemate has prevented the party from taking control of key committees since the chamber is operating under the rules of the last Congress, when the GOP was in charge, delaying consideration of Cabinet nominees, including attorney general nominee Merrick Garland, who is expected to receive bipartisan support.

This story is breaking and will be updated.