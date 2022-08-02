Senate passes bill to expand death and disability benefits for public safety officers who suffer from PTSD and those who die by suicide

The Senate approved a House-passed bill on August 1 that would expand disability benefits to public safety officers suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder following traumatic events, and would provide death benefits to survivors of officers who die by suicide in the wake of those events.

 KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images

The Senate approved a House-passed bill on Monday night that would expand disability benefits to public safety officers suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder following traumatic events, and would provide death benefits to survivors of officers who die by suicide in the wake of those events.

The bipartisan legislation, called the Public Safety Officer Support Act, was approved by unanimous consent in the Senate on Monday. It passed the House in May so the legislation now goes to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.

Editor's Note: If you or a loved one have contemplated suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741.

