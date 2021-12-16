Senate parliamentarian rejects Democrats' third attempt to include immigration in economic bill

The Senate parliamentarian has rejected Democrats' third attempt to include immigration their economic bill.
Democrats had tried to use a technical procedure to try to include immigration provisions in President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act, putting everything on the line for what could have been the last attempt to try to pass some sort of overhaul of the nation's immigration laws before the new year.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
