President Joe Biden's nominee to run the National Archives, who came under GOP scrutiny after the FBI's search for government records at former President Donald Trump's Florida home, deadlocked in a party-line committee vote Wednesday.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee voted 7-7 on the nomination of Colleen J. Shogan to be Archivist of the United States for the National Archives and Records Administration. That means it was not able to be favorably reported. A committee aide confirmed to CNN it was a party-line vote.

CNN's Evan Perez contributed to this report.

