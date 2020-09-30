Senate panel advances Homeland Security secretary nominee along party lines

Chad Wolf's nomination to be Homeland Security secretary moved ahead Wednesday, following a party-line vote by the Senate Homeland Security Committee.

The committee cleared the way for a Senate confirmation vote. It is now up to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky to determine whether there will be a floor vote, a Senate aide said.

"Acting Secretary Wolf has done a pretty good job based on all the things he has to deal with as secretary," said Committee Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson, Republican of Wisconsin. All of the panel's Democrats voted against the nomination.

Wolf, who has been serving as the acting Homeland Security Secretary for nearly a year, has faced a host of recent controversies, including two department whistleblower reports -- one which alleges political influence from the top ranks of the department.

The Republican-led committee has moved swiftly with his nomination, which President Donald Trump submitted on September 10. A week ago, the committee spent about two hours questioning Wolf for his nomination, where Wolf was forced to address allegations that he and his deputy, Ken Cuccinelli, instructed career officials to modify intelligence assessments to suit Trump's agenda.

Earlier this month, DHS intelligence official Brian Murphy filed a whistleblower complaint, alleging that top DHS political appointees repeatedly instructed career officials to modify intelligence assessments by downplaying Russia's efforts to interfere in the US and the threat posed by White supremacists.

Murphy was reassigned in August after a report that his office had gathered and disseminated intelligence on two US journalists. His attorney, Mark Zaid, accused DHS this week of blocking his security clearance -- which is needed to provide legal counsel for House Intelligence Committee testimony.

Wolf called the Murphy complaint "patently false" and a "fabrication." "I reject any claim that I attempted to influence or retaliate against any individual at DHS, but specifically, Mr. Murphy," Wolf told lawmakers.

On Tuesday, Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, issued a subpoena compelling the Department of Homeland Security to turn over documents related to an ongoing investigation into the agency's intelligence office, according to a letter released by the California Democrat.

The committee is investigating the DHS intelligence office's actions during protests around the country, along with Murphy's allegations.

Before assuming the top DHS post, Wolf, 44, was nominated by Trump to serve as undersecretary for the Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans at DHS and confirmed by the Senate for the policy role on November 13, 2019 -- the same day, he was designated as the acting secretary.

Under the Trump administration, Wolf has filled a number of roles at the department, where he worked closely with former Secretary Nielsen, whose tenure was marked by the administration's controversial "zero tolerance" policy that led to the separation of thousands of families who illegally crossed the border.

Lawmakers and outside groups have opposed his nomination to lead the department.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote of Wolf, "given his past actions, he'd be an awful choice."

Last week, Amnesty International USA called for a halt on the nomination, "unless and until all information relevant to Wolf's involvement in human rights violations --including the family separations policy -- is fully and thoroughly investigated.