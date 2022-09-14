The Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved a bill to bolster US security assistance to Taiwan, authorizing $6.5 billion over the next five years.

The bill was approved by a 17-5 vote, with Democratic Sens. Brian Schatz of Hawaii, Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky voting against the measure, according to a Democratic aide.

CNN's Manu Raju and Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.

