Senate Intelligence Committee releases report detailing Russia's 2016 election interference efforts

The Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday released the final volume of its bipartisan investigation into Russia's 2016 election interference that scrutinized contacts between Russians and Trump associates.

The nearly 1,000-page report caps off a three-year investigation into 2016 election interference that included more than 200 interviews, including with top Trump family members and Trump campaign officials such as Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Steve Bannon.

Tuesday's report, which was released with redactions, is the fifth volume the committee has released detailing its findings, with previous chapters examining Russia's social media campaign and affirming that Russia was seeking to help Trump's campaign.

The committee's probe provides the latest treatise on how Russia meddled in the 2016 election, following former special counsel Robert Mueller's report last year and the House Intelligence Committee's 2018 Republican report, which Democrats disputed. The issues surrounding Russia and the 2016 election hand are still being litigated four years later, as multiple Republican-led Senate panels are now investigating the origins of the 2016 FBI's investigation into Trump associates and Russia.

But the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee was unique on Capitol Hill for finishing its investigation in a bipartisan fashion -- every other committee that investigated issues related to Russia and the Trump campaign devolved into partisan infighting.

"The fifth and final volume focuses on the counterintelligence threat, outlining a wide range of Russian efforts to influence the Trump Campaign and the 2016 election," the report says "In this volume the Committee lays out its findings in detail by looking at many aspects of the counterintelligence threat posed by the Russian influence operation."

The full committee signed off on the facts laid out on the committee's report, although Democrats and Republicans ended up with different interpretations about what they say about the Trump campaign and collusion.

"We can say, without any hesitation, that the Committee found absolutely no evidence that then-candidate Donald Trump or his campaign colluded with the Russian government to meddle in the 2016 election," said acting Senate Intelligence Chairman Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican.

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, the committee's top Democrat, said in a statement that the report was the "most comprehensive examination of ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign to date -- a breathtaking level of contacts between Trump officials and Russian government operatives that is a very real counterintelligence threat to our elections."

"I encourage all Americans to carefully review the documented evidence of the unprecedented and massive intervention campaign waged on behalf of then-candidate Donald Trump by Russians and their operatives and to reach their own independent conclusions," Warner said.

The committee's investigation was led by then-Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican who stepped aside while his stock trades are under investigation by the FBI, and Warner. Rubio, who took over as chairman for Burr earlier this year, worked to get the report released publicly with redactions from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

"One of the Committee's most important -- and overlooked -- findings is that much of Russia's activities weren't related to producing a specific electoral outcome, but attempted to undermine our faith in the democratic process itself. Their aim is to sow chaos, discord, and distrust," Burr said in a statement Tuesday.