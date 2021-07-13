Senate Democrats announce agreement on $3.5 trillion topline for infrastructure spending

The Democrats on the Senate Budget Committee announced Tuesday that they have agreed on a top-line number of $3.5 trillion to spend in a wide-ranging infrastructure bill that will serve as the resolution framework to begin the budget reconciliation process.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the agreement after emerging from a late-night meeting at the US Capitol, flanked by Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders of Vermont and others on the committee.
"The budget resolution with instructions will be $3.5 trillion. You add that to the $600 billion bipartisan plan, you get to $4.1 (trillion), which is very, very close to what President Biden asked us for," Schumer said. "Every major program that President (Joe) Biden has asked us for is funded in a robust way."
Schumer told reporters that the legislation will eventually have the 50 votes it needs to pass the Senate.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.