US Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico announced Tuesday that he "suffered a stroke in the cerebellum" last week but is expected to make a full recovery.
"As part of his treatment plan, he subsequently underwent decompressive surgery to ease swelling," a statement posted to the Democrat's Twitter account said. "He is currently being cared for at UNM hospital, resting comfortably, and expected to make a full recovery."
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
