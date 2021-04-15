Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday in an unannounced visit to the country where US troops have been fighting for nearly 20 years.

Blinken met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani as well as US service members and embassy personnel.

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he would withdraw US troops from Afghanistan before September 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

