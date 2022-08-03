A US Air Force brigadier general is expected to be named as the new Pentagon press secretary by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, according to an administration official and a senior defense official familiar with the matter.

Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder is expected to remain in uniform at least in the near term and CNN has spoken to several defense officials who privately acknowledge it is a potentially sensitive matter to have a uniformed officer brief the news media on policy issues.

