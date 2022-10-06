Vice President Kamala Harris was involved in a minor car accident earlier this week, the Secret Service said Thursday, and the agency now says her vehicle struck a curb after initially reporting mechanical failure.

"During a protective movement Monday, a vehicle in a motorcade had a minor overcorrection and struck a curb," Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement on Thursday. "The protectee was transferred to a secondary vehicle and the motorcade continued to its destination. There were no injuries to anyone."

