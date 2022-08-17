The US Secret Service, on the evening of January 6, 2021, notified the US Capitol Police that it had discovered an online threat -- made days earlier -- directed toward House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to an email notification obtained by the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington through a public records request.

The social media posting from Dec. 31, 2020, included Pelosi among a list of "Enemies," along with comments such as "January 6 starts #1776 all over again!!" and "Fight for EVERYTHING." The list, which was posted by a Parler user, also included Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

