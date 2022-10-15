Documents provided to the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection by the US Secret Service show that the agency and its law enforcement partners were aware of social media posts that contained violent language and threats aimed at lawmakers prior to the US Capitol attack.

The documents, obtained exclusively by CNN, were handed over to the committee ahead of Thursday's hearing, and shed new light on discussions between law enforcement agencies ahead of the attack.

