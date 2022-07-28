Secret Service director delaying retirement amid investigations into agency

US Secret Service Director James Murray listens during a news conference about the Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center's Mass Attacks in Public Spaces 2018 report, July 9, 2019, in Alexandria, Virginia.

 Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

US Secret Service Director James Murray is delaying his retirement from the service as the agency faces inquiries from Congress and elsewhere over its deletion of text messages around January 6, 2021, Murray said in a message to his workforce.

"I feel strongly about using this time to oversee and ensure our agency's continued cooperation, responsiveness, and full support with respect to ongoing Congressional and other inquiries," Murray wrote in his message. "Doing so is critically important and I am especially grateful for the extra time to help lead our Service ever forward."

