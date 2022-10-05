A second man accused by the Justice Department earlier this year of impersonating a federal agent in Washington, DC, pleaded guilty Wednesday.

Ali Haider pleaded guilty to charges of bank fraud, conspiring to impersonate federal agents and unlawfully possessing a high-capacity pistol magazine in DC. He faces an estimated 63 to 78 months behind bars, according to an agreement read aloud in court.

