Second gentleman ushered out of Washington, DC, high school room after bomb threat

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff was ushered out of a room at a Washington, DC, high school by the Secret Service due to a security threat reported by the school, reporters traveling with the second gentlemen reported. A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department says a bomb threat was placed.
No additional information was given to reporters attending the event with Emhoff.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at Tuesday's news briefing that she did have any updates on the situation but would update if the White House gets more information during the briefing.
CNN has reached out to the Office of the Second Gentleman as well for comment.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.