The Senate will vote Tuesday night on long-sought bipartisan legislation to expand health care benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits during their military service, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced.

"I have some good news, the minority leader and I have come to an agreement to vote on the PACT Act this evening," Schumer said on the Senate floor. "I'm very optimistic that this bill will pass so our veterans across America can breathe a sigh of relief."

CNN's Manu Raju and Morgan Rimmer contributed to this report.

