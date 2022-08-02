"I have some good news, the minority leader and I have come to an agreement to vote on the PACT Act this evening," Schumer said on the Senate floor. "I'm very optimistic that this bill will pass so our veterans across America can breathe a sigh of relief."
Sen. Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, rallied fellow Republicans to hold up the legislation in exchange for amendment votes, specifically an amendment that would change an accounting provision. Toomey had previously said he wanted an amendment vote with a 50-vote threshold.
Schumer said Tuesday's vote would allow for three amendments with a 60-vote threshold followed by final passage.
Last week's surprise move by Republicans led to a swift backlash among veterans and veterans' groups, including protests on the US Capitol steps over the weekend and early this week. Comedian and political activist Jon Stewart -- a lead advocate for veterans on the issue -- took individual GOP senators to task for holding up a bill that had garnered wide bipartisan support in earlier votes.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell defended his party's handling of the legislation at a press conference on Tuesday.
"Look, these kind of back and forths happen all the time in the legislative process, you've observed that over the years," he said. "I think in the end the veterans service organizations will be pleased with the final result."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.