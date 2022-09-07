Schumer promises Senate vote on same-sex marriage bill 'in the coming weeks'

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks following a Democratic policy luncheon at the US Capitol in September 2021 in Washington, DC. Schumer said that he intends to hold a vote on a bill to codify same-sex marriage into federal law "in the coming weeks," and hopes there will be enough Republican support to pass it.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that he intends to hold a vote on a bill to codify same-sex marriage into federal law "in the coming weeks," and hopes there will be enough Republican support to pass it.

Schumer also said he would prefer to bring it to the floor as a separate piece of legislation, and not attached to a must-pass government funding bill.

CNN's Manu Rau, Ted Barrett and Morgan Rimmer contributed to this report.

