Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday announced that the Senate will reconvene on Saturday and plan to take the first procedural vote to proceed to the Democrats' climate and health care bill. A simple majority is required for the motion to proceed.

"For the information of senators, the Senate will next convene on Saturday at noon," Schumer said in remarks on the Senate floor. "We expect to vote on the motion to proceed to the reconciliation legislation on Saturday afternoon."

CNN's Ella Nilsen contributed to this report.

