Schumer plans burn pits vote on Monday as Republicans continue to express frustration

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., flanked by Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., left, and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks to reporters after the Senate advanced a $280 billion bill designed to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry and to accelerate high tech research that backers say will be critical to the economy in future decades, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

 J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Republicans continued to express their frustration with their inability to get votes on amendments to the PACT Act, a multi-billion dollar bill that would provide help to millions of veterans who suffered toxic exposure to burn pits during their military service, as Democrats continued to rail against their position, saying Senate Republicans are costing sick veterans precious time.

While the bill remains stalled after a procedural vote failed on Wednesday, Republican Whip John Thune predicted it ultimately will pass with a large number of GOP votes even if Republicans don't get the changes they are seeking.

