House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said Sunday it is possible the House could decide to subpoena Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe to testify before Congress, a day after the nation's top intelligence office informed Congress it'll no longer deliver in-person briefings on election security issues.

Asked by CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" if he would subpoena intelligence officials to appear in a public hearing ahead of the November election, Schiff said it "is certainly one of the tools that we may use."

"I can't speak for what decision ultimately we'll make. That's a decision that will have to go to the speaker," he said, referring to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Intelligence gathered on foreign interference in the 2020 election, Schiff said, belongs to the American public, not President Donald Trump.

"This intelligence paid for by taxpayers doesn't belong to Donald Trump, it doesn't belong to the intelligence agencies, it belongs to the American people. The agencies are merely the custodians of that information," Schiff, a California Democrat, told Bash.

"And the American people ought to know what Russia is doing, they ought to know their President is unwilling to stand up to Vladimir Putin," Schiff added, continuing later: "And that information belongs to the American people, it doesn't belong to Donald Trump."

CNN reported Saturday that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has informed the House and Senate Select Committees on Intelligence that it'll no longer be briefing in-person on election security issues, according to letters obtained by CNN. Instead, ODNI will primarily provide written updates to the congressional panels, a senior administration official said.

The official added that other agencies supporting election security, including the Department of Justice, Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security, intend to continue briefing Congress.

CNN's Jake Tapper and Zachary Cohen contributed to this report.