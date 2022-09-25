Schiff says any criminal referral for Trump by the January 6 committee should be decided unanimously

Rep. Adam Schiff, who serves on the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, says that if the panel makes a criminal referral for former President Donald Trump related to the riot at the US Capitol, it should be made unanimously.

 CNN

"We operate with a high degree of consensus and unanimity," the California Democrat told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" on Sunday. "It will be certainly, I think, my recommendation, my feeling, that we should make referrals, but we will get to a decision as a committee, and we will all abide by that decision, and I will join our committee members if they feel differently."

