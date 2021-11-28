The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection will make a decision "this week" on whether it will refer Mark Meadows for criminal contempt charges for defying a subpoena before the Thanksgiving recess, California Rep. Adam Schiff, a member of the panel, said Sunday.
"I think we will probably make a decision this week on our course of conduct with that particular witness and maybe others," Schiff told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union." "I can't go into ... what communications that we're having or haven't had with particular witnesses, but we are moving with alacrity with anyone who obstructs the committee, and that was certainly the case with Mr. Bannon. It will be the case with Mr. Meadows, and Mr. Clark or any others."
The looming decision by the committee comes amid attempts to try to get Meadows -- the former White House chief of staff for former President Donald Trump, who defied his subpoena from the panel -- to comply with the panel's request as it seeks more information about the events at the US Capitol on January 6.
The committee has already referred criminal contempt charges for former Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon and last week issued new subpoenas to five allies of the former President, including Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark earlier this month stonewalled the House select committee, responding to a subpoena demanding he appear for an interview with the panel, but not answering questions posed to him, sources familiar with his appearance told CNN at the time.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
