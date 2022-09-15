Save America PAC pays $3 million to Trump lawyer

 Special to the Tallahassee Democrat/USA Today

The Save America PAC has advanced former President Donald Trump's attorney Chris Kise $3 million in an upfront payment to cover his legal fees, a person familiar with the arrangement told CNN.

Kise, a former Florida solicitor general, joined Trump's legal team last month to help the former President as he waged a court battle following the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago, his Florida residence and resort.

