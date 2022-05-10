wire Sailor dies after helicopter landing accident in Virginia, Navy says By Oren Liebermann, CNN May 10, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A sailor died on Monday following a helicopter landing accident at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach, Virginia, according to a statement from the Navy.The sailor, who was a part of a Naval special warfare unit, sustained injuries during training on May 5 and was subsequently rushed to a local hospital. He later succumbed to his wounds.The accident is under investigation. The Navy will release more information after the sailor's family has been notified.This story is breaking and will be updatedThe-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Local News Restaurant Week brings special deals to St. Joseph Government New faces tackle St. Joseph's FY23 budget Business Mall leaders 'thrilled' Dillard's is sticking around +5 Education School district announces three new leaders More Local News → 0:53 Hot & Sunny Tuesday 9 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos National Video Judge declines to reduce bail for man accused of attacking Dave Chappelle on stage at Hollywood Bowl National Video RAW: UK: PRINCES CHARLES AND WILLIAM ENTERING PARLIAMENT National Video Teen killed in Allentown shooting
