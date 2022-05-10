A sailor died on Monday following a helicopter landing accident at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach, Virginia, according to a statement from the Navy.

The sailor, who was a part of a Naval special warfare unit, sustained injuries during training on May 5 and was subsequently rushed to a local hospital. He later succumbed to his wounds.

The accident is under investigation. The Navy will release more information after the sailor's family has been notified.

This story is breaking and will be updated

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

