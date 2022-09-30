A sailor charged in connection with starting a fire that destroyed a Navy warship while it was docked in San Diego has been found not guilty.

Seaman Recruit Ryan Mays was acquitted on charges of willful hazarding of a vessel and aggravated arson, the Navy said in a statement, following a court martial in which a judge ruled there was not enough evidence that Mays set the fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard more than two years ago.

