The chief of Britain's foreign intelligence service believes that Russia is losing steam in its invasion of Ukraine, and has lost its ability to spy in Europe "by half" following the expulsion of more than 400 Russian intelligence officers from cities across Europe and the arrest of several deep-cover spies posing as civilians.

Richard Moore, the head of MI6, told CNN's Jim Sciutto at the Aspen Security Forum that since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, European countries have expelled "north of 400 Russian intelligence officers operating under diplomatic cover" across the bloc.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.