Russian-speaking hackers on Wednesday claimed responsibility for knocking offline state government websites in Colorado, Kentucky and Mississippi, among other states -- the latest example of apparent politically motivated hacking following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Kentucky Board of Elections' website, which posts information on how to register to vote, was also temporarily offline on Wednesday, but it was not immediately clear what caused that outage. The board of elections' website is also managed by the Kentucky government, though the hackers did not specifically list the board as a target.

