Senior US officials tell CNN they are disappointed US-led sanctions haven't had a bigger impact so far on the Russian economy and are now predicting that the harshest effects probably won't materialize until early next year at the earliest.

The hope had been that the sanctions would quickly choke off Russia's war machine in Ukraine, making it difficult for the Kremlin to sustain its efforts on the battlefield — and perhaps even turn public opinion against the invasion when day-to-day life in Russian society became uncomfortable.

