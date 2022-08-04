Russian accused of money laundering and running $4B bitcoin exchange extradited to US

Alexander Vinnik, a Russian national accused of running a multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency exchange that allegedly profited from various hacking and extortion schemes, has been extradited from Greece and is on his way to the US, according to his lawyer. Vinnik is seen here in 2019.

 Giorgos Zachos/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

A Russian national accused of running a multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency exchange that allegedly profited from various hacking and extortion schemes has been extradited from Greece and is on his way to the US, according to the suspect's lawyer.

Alexander Vinnik, who is in his early 40s, is accused of operating a cryptocurrency exchange known as BTC-e that allegedly did business with ransomware gangs, drug dealers and identity thieves, according to the Justice Department. He faces charges in the US Northern District Court of California of money laundering and operating an unlicensed money service business in the US, among other charges.

