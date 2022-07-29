The Justice Department unveiled on Friday a conspiracy charge against a Russian national accused of working with FSB agents and using unnamed political groups in the US as foreign agents of Russia.

Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov allegedly orchestrated "a years-long foreign malign influence campaign that used various U.S. political groups to sow discord, spread pro-Russian propaganda, and interfere in elections within the United States," according to a Justice Department statement.

CNN's Donie O'Sullivan contributed reporting.

