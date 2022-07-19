Russia planning to follow its Crimea playbook with annexation attempts in Ukraine, White House says

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, July 19. Russia is forming plans to annex more parts of Ukraine, repeating a playbook it used in the 2014 annexation of Crimea to seize territory, the White House said July 19.

 Evan Vucci/AP

Russia is forming plans to annex more parts of Ukraine, repeating a playbook it used in the 2014 annexation of Crimea to seize territory, the White House said Tuesday.

The steps Russia is planning could include "sham" referenda, installing illegitimate proxy officials, establishing the Russian Ruble as the official currency and forcing Ukrainian citizens to apply for Russian citizenship, said John Kirby, the communications coordinator at the National Security Council.

