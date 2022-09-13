Russia has spent over $300 million on influencing foreign elections since 2014, US officials say

The Russian flag flies at the embassy's compound in Washington on April 15, 2021. Russia has covertly transferred over $300 million to foreign political parties around the globe since 2014, a senior Biden administration official said September 13, citing a review by the US intelligence community.

 MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Russia has covertly transferred over $300 million to foreign political parties around the globe since 2014, a senior Biden administration official said Tuesday, citing a review by the US intelligence community.

"In its review, the IC found that Russia has covertly transferred over $300 million dollars, and planned to covertly transfer at least hundreds of millions more to foreign political parties, officials and politicians in more than two dozen countries and across four continents in this period," the official told reporters, adding that "Russia likely has transferred additional funds covertly in cases that have gone undetected."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.