A Democratic House candidate in New Mexico, campaigning as a moderate in a tightly contested race, deleted tweets attacking the oil and gas industry, rationalizing rioting in summer 2020, and comparing the Trump administration to the Ku Klux Klan.

The deleted tweets reviewed by CNN's KFile on the oil and gas industry could prove problematic for Gabe Vasquez, a former city councilman running against incumbent Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell in New Mexico's second congressional district. The energy-rich region is part of America's most active area of oil and gas production.

