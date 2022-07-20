A New York judge has ordered Rudy Giuliani to testify next month as a witness before the Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury that's investigating Donald Trump's attempts to undermine the 2020 election.

Giuliani, who is Trump's former lawyer, was subpoenaed earlier this month. The order to appear on August 9 came after Giuliani failed to appear at a hearing in New York about blocking the subpoena.

CNN has reached out to Giuliani's attorney for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.