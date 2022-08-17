Rudy Giuliani, who was told by Atlanta prosecutors that he is a target in their probe of former President Donald Trump's 2020 election subversion schemes, is scheduled to appear for grand jury testimony in the investigation on Wednesday.

The indication that he is a target of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' probe marked an escalation of the investigation and raises questions about Trump's criminal exposure in the probe. Willis' office has also informed 16 Trump-supporting operatives who were presented fraudulently as presidential electors in 2020 that they are targets of her investigation, but the focus on Giuliani brings the investigation into Trump's inner circle.

CNN's Sara Murray, Jason Morris and Gloria Borger contributed to this report.

