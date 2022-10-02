Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said Sunday that he will vote against any potential congressional disaster aid for victims of Hurricane Ian if lawmakers "load it up with stuff that's unrelated to the storm."

"Sure. I will fight against it having pork in it. That's the key," the senator told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" when asked if he would vote against any potential relief package that also contains money for other things. "We shouldn't have that in there because it undermines the ability to come back and do this in the future."

CNN's Betsy Klein and Nouran Salahieh contributed to this report.

